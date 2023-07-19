Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Unfortunate case of cheating, bullying and anxiety in a WTA match in Budapest, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
Unfortunate case of cheating, bullying and anxiety in a WTA match in Budapest, video

The Chinese Shuai Zhang withdrew after a panic attack, after unsportsmanlike gestures from her rival.

An unfortunate scene took place at the WTA tournament in Budapest, in which the Chinese tennis player Shuai Zhang had to retire after a series of unsportsmanlike gestures from her rival, the local Kiara Toth, and from the public.

The match was tied 5-5 in the first set when Zheng’s return stung the court. The judge went down to check the place where the ball had landed and marked that she stung outside. The television showed that she hit inside and the point was for the Chinese.

Toth stood where the ball landed and erased the mark. It should be remembered that this tournament is played on brick dust. Zhang’s reaction was immediate: furiously, he claimed his rival and the judge by hitting his racket against the net.

Toth laughed at the umpire’s decision and his opponent’s reaction, and the crowd also began to mock Zhang, who sat down and began to cry.

After a while, the Chinese woman left the court in tears, saying “I can’t keep playing like this”, and went to her dressing room. Meanwhile, Toth loudly celebrated the abandonment of his rival and the move to the second round.

Zhang referred to what happened on his social networks: “All the efforts in practice were in vain, because when you wanted to hit closer to the line, it even touched the line and they scored wide. I love you guys and all the girls who support me and are on my side,” she wrote.

Toth will play this Thursday, in the round of 16 of the tournament, against the Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova.

