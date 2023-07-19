Unfortunate case of cheating, bullying and anxiety in a WTA match in Budapest, video

An unfortunate scene took place at the WTA tournament in Budapest, in which the Chinese tennis player Shuai Zhang had to retire after a series of unsportsmanlike gestures from her rival, the local Kiara Toth, and from the public.

The match was tied 5-5 in the first set when Zheng’s return stung the court. The judge went down to check the place where the ball had landed and marked that she stung outside. The television showed that she hit inside and the point was for the Chinese.

Toth stood where the ball landed and erased the mark. It should be remembered that this tournament is played on brick dust. Zhang’s reaction was immediate: furiously, he claimed his rival and the judge by hitting his racket against the net.

A glaring display of bad sportsmanship. Shuai Zhang’s opponent, Kiara Toth, erased a ball mark as Zhang was pleading to speak with a supervisor about a bad call “Wait, wait, keep the mark” Zhang was booed & retired from the match Awful. Just awful 💔pic.twitter.com/0BZFTG09On — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 18, 2023

Toth laughed at the umpire’s decision and his opponent’s reaction, and the crowd also began to mock Zhang, who sat down and began to cry.

After a while, the Chinese woman left the court in tears, saying “I can’t keep playing like this”, and went to her dressing room. Meanwhile, Toth loudly celebrated the abandonment of his rival and the move to the second round.

Zhang referred to what happened on his social networks: “All the efforts in practice were in vain, because when you wanted to hit closer to the line, it even touched the line and they scored wide. I love you guys and all the girls who support me and are on my side,” she wrote.

All efforts on practice were wrong, because when you wanted hitting closer to the line, even touched the line still OUT….. I love you guys and all girls who support me and stand by my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE — Shuai Zhang (@zhangshuai121) July 18, 2023

Toth will play this Thursday, in the round of 16 of the tournament, against the Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova.

