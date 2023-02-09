Unforgivable accident at the dealership: Ferrari worth 220,000 euros crashes down an elevator shaft

A terrible sight for any car lover. Photos are circulating on social media of an accident that took place inside a dealership in Palm Beach, Florida, in which a Ferrari worth over 220,000 euros suffered heavy damage.

The car, a Ferrari Roma model, crashed into the shaft of an elevator that one of the employees was using to move the vehicle from one floor to another and deliver it to a customer. Instead, due to a malfunction, the gray Ferrari with red interior fell, causing serious damage to the rear area, but also to the bonnet, roof and tank.

It took about four hours to move the car, with the intervention of the fire brigade and a specialized team.