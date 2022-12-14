You do everything for your child. That feeling got the better of a 41-year-old man when his 14-year-old son was attacked out of the blue by a group of young people in Rotterdam. The father intervened to free his child from the clutches of the unhinged youths, and had to pay for it with an explosion of violence. “I felt kicks everywhere, against my back, against my head.”

According to the police, it had to be an ‘unforgettable day’ for a father from Brabant and his curious teenage son. The man wanted to show him the most beautiful places in Rotterdam on Saturday 1 October. They walked along the Erasmus Bridge, among other places. There was a ‘nice, cozy atmosphere’. “We were happy. It was really a father-son moment,” the victim told Opsporing Verwanted last night.

Grateful to have been able to spend this day together, father and son return to the parking lot around 7 p.m. At that moment, a quarrel arose on the Lijnbaan near the Stadhuisplein between two groups of young people who passed each other. A boy from one group hit someone from the other group, after which the fire broke out.

Attack with screwdriver

At that moment, father and son happened to be passing by. In the tumult, the son – who had nothing to do with the quarrel – threatened to become the target of the young people. His father intervened at the risk of his own life. “I saw my son on the ground with one of those people. My first instinct was to grab him.” He had to pay for his heroic deed with blows and kicks from several young people. “I was lying on the ground and I felt all kinds of kicks against my back, I also think against my head.”

It didn’t stop there. One of the young people, who was carrying a large Thuisbezorgd bag on his back, stabbed the man in the back with a sharp object, possibly with a screwdriver or similar object. Miraculously, only his coat is damaged.

Broken eye socket

According to the police, the boy with the Thuisbezorgd bag behaved 'extremely aggressive'. He and the other youths left the father badly beaten. The fear was good for him and his son. "Blood came out of my nose and I couldn't see anything. My eyes were all swollen."

In the hospital, the lower eye socket of the man was broken. He had to go under the knife to regain normal vision. “They had to put a picture in it. That stays in there forever, otherwise my eye will sink down. That’s not nice.”

Hope for arrest

The police are still looking for the fighters two months after the incident. The father fervently hopes for an arrest. “If they don’t get caught, next time it will be a knife instead of a screwdriver.

The boy with the Thuisbezorgd bag was not wearing matching clothes. He may have been doing delivery work for another company at the time, police said.