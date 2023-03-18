To thank him for the diploma awarded to him by the Graz Musical Society in 1823, Franz Schubert sent his friend Anselm Hüttenbrenner the handwritten pages of a symphony. The curious thing was that, unlike the usual four movements, it only included the first two and a few bars of the third. Long after the composer’s early death, at the age of 31, Hüttenbrenner finally released that symphony, since then known asunfinished either unfinished, which was not released until 1867. Since then, different theories have circulated about Schubert’s reasons for not giving it an end despite the fact that he lived another six years. There are those who think that syphilis was to blame, who argue that he was distracted by another work —the fantasy wanderer—, who affirms that its rhythmic structure made it impossible to end it and who believes that as it is, with those solitary initial movements, it is already perfect.

A daughter and a mother. Nothing else. Taking advantage of the invitation to give some conferences in New York, the daughter invites the mother, identified only with the initial M, to the trip: to that transit in which, she thinks, they will finally have the conversation that they have eluded or interrupted or avoided. for a long time. Juana, the protagonist of unfinishedby Ariel Florence Richards (Alfaguara Chile), she is not an expert in music, but rather in visual arts, but her research topic is precisely those works that their creators do not finish for reasons similar to those that have been used for the Schubertian symphony. She is fascinated by both those that have only been sketched and abandoned along the way, as well as those that simply prefer never to reach the end, from Van Dyck’s sketches to Heinrich Reinhold’s lines, from Alice Neel’s portraits to Cy’s canvases. Twombly.

Like Schubert’s work, Ariel Florencia Richards’s novel is perfect in its concise and fleeting framework.

At the New York hotel, Juana and M are sent to a room on the 12½ floor. In one of the most subtle and powerful scenes I’ve read in a long time, her mother suddenly reveals that she has intolerable toothache. Her daughter thinks she is exaggerating, but when she finally takes her for treatment, the dentist explains that her mother has broken a tooth due to the pressure that she herself has exerted on her jaw. The entire novel is full of these delicate metaphors about the impossibility, rather than communicating, of concluding that conversation that is postponed over and over again.

unfinished it is the account of various transits: the New York walks, at times moving and at times exasperating, between mother and daughter; the unfinished works of all those artists that Juana explores and documents; words that fail to be pronounced or are consciously avoided; and, of course, the daughter’s own transformation—which, it’s important to stress, always has been: it’s always her—from her old body and her old name to the ones she’s now chosen. There is no doubt: M adores Juana and does everything she can to understand her, to assimilate her mutation or her change, to overcome the duel —that maternal melancholy towards a body that she cared for with care and towards the name she chose and cannot leave to stammer—but at the same time she doesn’t want to or can’t listen to what her daughter has to say, even though deep down she knows it and perhaps doesn’t need it. That is why she prolongs, rambles and interrupts that talk, and she allows herself to be enveloped by a more traditional source of happiness, and her story, like the works that Juana comments on and explains to her along the way, never touches the end of it. .

The cover of ‘Unfinished’, by Ariel Florencia Richards.

Narrated in a sinuous third person that surrounds its two protagonists and reveals, in careful framing and close-ups, their fears and anxieties, their bewilderment and their affection, unfinished It is, like Schubert’s symphony, perfect in its concise and fleeting framework, in its psychological acuity and in the exciting conformation of this double female portrait. But unfinished It is not only one of the most brilliant novels I have read in recent years, but a much-needed work of art in our time; If literature is useful for anything, it is to delve into experiences that will never be ours. We don’t have a better tool to be others: to move from our limited point of view to that of someone else. Ariel Florencia Richards has known how to transmute her own experience into a fiction that could help countless Juanas and Emes to understand and understand each other. In an age dominated by extremism and new forms of discrimination, everyone, everyone, all we should dare to listen to what Juana has to tell us.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.