The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) it was inaugurated eight months ago, but the federal government has not been able to finish its main highway access.

In October, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) declared void 2 tenders for pending works on the Road to Tonanitla and this week called for new contests that it seeks to release in two weeks.

It is a 14.2 kilometer highway with a raised viaduct of 2.2. kilometers, for which contracts were originally assigned between May and June 2021.

The contests canceled They were to build dirt roads, drainage works, pavements, complementary works and signs in the sections from kilometer 5.3 to 11 and from 11 to 14.2.

For the first tranche there were 20 offers between 76 million and 109 million pesos, and for the second, 16 offers, between 56 and 96 million pesos, but the SICT rejected all of them after reviewing them for more than a month.

The original contract for kilometers 5.3 to 9.2 was won on June 9, 2021 by the consortium made up of Gaype, Grupo Concretero EURA and Arquitectonik Inmobiliaria, for 705 million pesos, while the construction company VISE won the second construction contract on May 31. 780 million pesos for kilometer 12 to 14.2.

For its part, ICA had to build from kilometer 9.2 to 12, with a contract of 690 million pesos.

The work of Road to Tonanitla It has been plagued with problems. On March 7, two weeks before the inauguration, the SICT assigned a contract of one thousand 347 million pesos for works pending from kilometer 2.2.

In May 2021, a practically contract for the same works for 794 million and with a completion date in November of that year.

Grupo Indi won the two contracts for the elevated viaduct, from kilometer 0 to 2.2, for 843 and 415 million pesos – originally it was the most expensive section.

Everything indicates that the project was not planned correctly when tenders were called in 2021.

On January 10, 2022, the SICT hired the company Jesa Ingeniería, which received 4.5 million pesos to develop the studies of the complementary works of the Camino a Tonanitla.