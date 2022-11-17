Until the very end, Senegal had hoped that the captain would get fit in time. But now it is clear that Sadio Mané will not take part in the World Cup in Qatar. The striker was injured in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s attacking star Sadio Mané is not in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup, despite all the hopes. The national association announced this on Thursday, three days before the start of the finals in Qatar.

The 30-year-old is suffering from a calf injury, but national coach Aliou Cisse initially called his captain into the squad of the African champions.

However, an MRI on Thursday showed that “the development is not as favorable as we had imagined,” team doctor Manuel Afonso is quoted as saying in the message. Mané is Africa’s reigning footballer of the year and most recently won the Africa Cup of Nations with his home country in February. It was Senegal’s first triumph ever.

Senegal will play in a group with the hosts, Ecuador and the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20th. The Dutch are the first opponent for the Senegalese on November 21 (5:00 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ZDF and on MagentaTV).

The Argentinians also have to complain about an unexpected failure shortly before the start of the World Cup. Former Bundesliga professional Nicolás González, who played for VfB Stuttgart for three years from the summer of 2018, was injured in training. As the Argentine FA announced on Thursday, the attacker from AC Fiorentina suffered a muscle injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni nominated Ángel Correa from Atlético Madrid to replace González.