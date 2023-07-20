family van dawn in a parking lot with scratches “of spite” to the alleged driver in ManzanilloColima.

“Narcissistic”, “Lord Deposits”, “you were married, unfaithful”, are some of the phrases that left a man.

According to local media, the van was parked in it Sam’s Club of ManzanilloColima.

At dawn this Wednesday, July 19, photographs of the truck began to appear. circulate through social networks.

The particular messages went around the city, who commented on the “burned” that they gave to the “infidel”.

“Name, BELIEVED BEAUTIFUL”, netizens wrote before the peculiar adjectives that they wrote to the man.

Between the scratches it can be read that presumably the person the subject was with did not know he was married.

“you were married”, “old and pig”, among other words, to the point of cataloging the subject as “narcissistic”.

Whatever the story, the truck’s owner was in for a little surprise this morning when he found his vehicle.