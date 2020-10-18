D.he presumption of innocence is one of the basic principles of the rule of law. According to this, every person is considered innocent until their guilt has been proven in a legally determined procedure. It is anchored in Article 6 (2) of the European Convention on Human Rights. And so it also applies to Hamburg’s controversial Justice Senator Anna Gallina. But the senator’s loud silence on the allegations of infidelity against her ex-partner could also be dangerous for the First Mayor Peter Tschentscher.