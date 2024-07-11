Russian Armed Forces Shot Down HIMARS Missile Over Donetsk, Shell Completely Survives

An unexploded rocket launched from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) fell on the territory of hospital No. 11 in Donetsk, reports RIA News.

The incident occurred in the Proletarsky district of the city. The missile was shot down by the Russian Armed Forces. It completely retained its warhead and detonator, as well as its appearance with a mark indicating that it was manufactured in September 2020.

“She just fell flat,” said a medical facility employee. According to him, emergency services and sappers arrived at the scene. They examined and took away the ammunition. There were no casualties or damage.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled a hospital in Donetsk. According to an employee of the institution, she managed to leave the building a second before landing.