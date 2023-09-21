Home page World

There may be delays at Düsseldorf Airport in the afternoon due to bomb defusal. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

There were delays in flight processing and roads were also closed – the defusing of a bomb near Düsseldorf Airport was successful.

Düsseldorf – The unexploded bomb from the Second World War that was discovered on the grounds of Düsseldorf Airport has been defused. The city of Düsseldorf announced this. The American ten hundredweight bomb was found during construction work.

Flight operations had to be briefly interrupted during the defusing. Since a low-traffic time was used, the impact remained minimal: 15 takeoffs and landings were affected by minor delays, and one flight was diverted to Cologne/Bonn Airport, the airport said. There were no flight cancellations.

The road closures were lifted immediately after the defusing. The adjacent residential development was far enough away and not affected. A total of around 100 people from the fire department, police, municipal utilities, Rheinbahn and the city were on duty. dpa