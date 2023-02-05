with videoAt the final of The whole of Holland bakes not the most consistent candidate emerged as the winner. The win was for a contestant who impressed just by enjoying the baking adventure all along. “I never expected it.”



Ellen den Hollander



Feb 5 2023

It was a special final of the tenth edition of The whole of Holland bakes. First, because there were four finalists instead of three. Zineb was ill in the semi-finals and was given another chance to shine. The solution to her absence was a week earlier that no one had to go home. Zineb immediately came back strong in the first final assignment by manufacturing the best dachshund from chocolate. ,,This one wins because it most closely resembles Nhaan”, judged jury member Janny van der Heijden. Her wire-haired dachshund is always scurrying around during the recordings of the wildly popular baking show.

The finalists of Heel Holland bakes 2023. Amel, Zineb, Mercedes and Jan. © Broadcasting Max



At the hour-long finale, everyone was at the end of their tether. Even Jan, who usually worked very quickly, exclaimed that he would never get it all done. The bakers had to make a lot. He couldn’t manage to put it all together. Amel was already happy that she was in the final and was therefore already the winner, she thought. Mercedes was also especially grateful for everything baking entailed. Zineb was the only one who remained confident. See also Making hydrogen from desert air



Quote

You are a nice man André van Duin about Jan’s helpfulness.

‘The road to happiness’ by Mercedes received praise from the jury for its decorations. Robèrt van Beckhoven was amazed by her hazelnut meringue pie. Her bun pastries and petit fours were also fine. The ‘Bosfeest’ was not des Jans, the jury immediately noticed. His cake was very tasty and rich in flavor, Van der Heijden thought, but his foam was sticky and something savory was missing. ,,I don’t know, I didn’t have my day”, said Jan himself. Zineb had a modest party, but the jury still had some points of criticism. The profiteroles were well made. Amel’s ‘Arabian Nights’ made an impression with Aladdin’s dark blue tower and lamp. Van der Heijden spoke of ‘an explosion of flavours’.



Quote

You had good papers from the start, also because of your name André van Duin about Mercedes

“It went strangely”, Van der Heijden said. “Then it would have been Jan. And today everything went wrong with him.” Jan was the man who constantly delivered work. He was usually ready on time – or even well on time. And he was also helpful: never too bad to help the other bakers. He even helped Mercedes and Amel in the semi-finals with their combination cakes: make caramel for example. “Just weigh it up, and I’ll make it for you,” he called to Mercedes. ,,It’ll be fine.” “You always do that, don’t you? You are a nice man”, André van Duin remarked. He would also like to help himself. “But I am no use to you.”

Amel had worked fantastically during the final. “A roller coaster. A mess really. There was all sorts of things on the floor,” says Van Duin. And Zineb had a character of her own, the jury thought. Van Duin had a soft spot for her. Mercedes made an impression, if only by enjoying her baking adventure all the time. It was more difficult than the jury had thought. ,,You had good papers from the start, also because of your name”, said the presenter. That uncertainty was not necessary at all.” The winner was Mercedes. It had the tastiest flavors and the most beautiful decorations, the jury members reported.

The Rotterdam woman was overwhelmed. “I never expected it. A dream come true. The seventh heaven.”





