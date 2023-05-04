Thursday, May 4, 2023
Unexpected visit: President of Ukraine Zelensky at the International Criminal Court

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in World
Unexpected visit: President of Ukraine Zelensky at the International Criminal Court


Volodymyr Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival at the International Criminal Court.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival at the International Criminal Court.

In The Hague, where alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine are being investigated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making a surprise visit to the Netherlands on Thursday, which includes a visit to the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine are being investigated. .

Zelenski’s agenda has been kept secret after his arrival last night in the European country for security reasons.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants in mid-March, one against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the other against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for Children’s Rights, for the alleged illegal deportation of children and their removal from areas occupied Ukraine to Russia, which could constitute a war crime.

News in development…

