Unexpected visit: President of Ukraine Zelensky at the International Criminal Court

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival at the International Criminal Court.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, upon his arrival at the International Criminal Court.
In The Hague, where alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine are being investigated.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making a surprise visit to the Netherlands on Thursday, which includes a visit to the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine are being investigated. .
Zelenski’s agenda has been kept secret after his arrival last night in the European country for security reasons.
(Also: Ukrainian attack on Russian people leaves four dead
The ICC issued two arrest warrants in mid-March, one against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the other against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for Children’s Rights, for the alleged illegal deportation of children and their removal from areas occupied Ukraine to Russia, which could constitute a war crime.
News in development…
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unexpected #visit #President #Ukraine #Zelensky #International #Criminal #Court
Leave a Reply