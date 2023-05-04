Unexpected visit: President of Ukraine Zelensky at the International Criminal Court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making a surprise visit to the Netherlands on Thursday, which includes a visit to the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine are being investigated. .

Zelenski’s agenda has been kept secret after his arrival last night in the European country for security reasons.

The ICC issued two arrest warrants in mid-March, one against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the other against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for Children’s Rights, for the alleged illegal deportation of children and their removal from areas occupied Ukraine to Russia, which could constitute a war crime.

