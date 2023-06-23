Unexpected venue for the first Club World Cup with 32 teams in football history

Fifa announced this Friday that the United States will host the expanded version of the Club World Cup in 2025, which will have 32 teams.

The USA, which these weeks hosts the Concacaf Gold Cup, will be in charge of this new football event one year after taking charge of the Copa América in 2024 and one year before organizing the World Cup in 2026 with Mexico and Canada.

The first Club World Cup with 32 teams

The 2025 Club World Cup represents a step forward in the great growth of soccer in the US, which a couple of weeks ago received another important accolade with the announcement that Leo Messi will play for Inter Miami in the MLS.

“The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club soccer, and with the required infrastructure in place along with enormous local interest, the USA is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament. “, Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, said in a statement.

The highest soccer body also highlighted that the decision to give the Club World Cup to the US took into account the possibility of “maximizing synergies” considering that the World Cup will be played there in 2026 as well as the country’s position as “a proven leader” when it comes to hosting major global events.

The dates of the Club World Cup are not yet known, nor are the US cities that will host the tournament.

