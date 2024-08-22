Ben O’Connor won the sixth day of the Return to Spain, which took place this Thursday between Jerez de la Frontera and Yunquera, of 185 kilometers, became the new leader and the best Colombian remains Einer Rubio.

The end of the stage was the most anticipated, as it ended with a third-category mountain prize in which it was estimated that seconds would be gained, since the Alto de las Abejas was 8.9 km long and had a gradient of 3.9 percent.

Unbelievable

It was an ideal day for the breakaway, for the cyclists who had not been protagonists to shake off their anger and put on a show, and so it was.

The escapees this time were great riders like Jai Vine, Ben O’Connor, Florian Lipowitz, Clement Berthet, Marco Frigo, Pelayo Sánchez, Chris Harper, Cristian Rodríguez and others, who came to have an advantage of more than six minutes.

O’Connor was the one who most sought victory and broke away from the front group at the end of 23 kilometers, opening a gap and maintaining a difference of more than six minutes with Roglic’s peloton.

The pace of the team’s runner was violent Decathlon, With that difference he became the leader of the race, while behind him the leaders joined together in search of a reduction, but they were unable to.

Roglic, Mas and Almeida put their teammates to work trying to reduce the gap on O’Connor, a dangerous man for the general classification and who in the last 20 kilometres gave his all in search of winning the stage and becoming the leader.

Strong rhythm

As the final climb began, O’Connor was 6 min 27 s ahead of the main group, so he took things slowly and managed the gap to go for the win and the red jersey that identifies the leader in the Vuelta’s general classification.

Roglic and company continued to search for a lead, but there was little they could do, as the Australian rider did not slow down, on the contrary, he increased the difference at the end.

Movistar He also put his men to work, but O’Connor kept a good lead. The lot was desperate to minimise losses and it was not possible.

O’Connor is one of the dangerous men. He started the stage with a difference of one minute and 56 seconds over Roglic, but with what he did on Thursday he returned to the group of dangerous cyclists, as he took the lead with a good lead.

This Friday, seventh stage, Archidona and Cordoba180 kilometers long with a mountain pass, which will not pose any danger to the general classification.

