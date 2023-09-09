It seemed that Club América had almost secured its last reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 tournament, the central defender that they need so much, however, while playing the friendly match against Tigres UANL this Sunday, September 10.
The board is working at full speed to find a defensive reinforcement before the closing of the summer transfer market that concludes this September 13, so they no longer have any margin for error.
In the last hours the Paraguayan defender was ruled out junior alonso of the krasnodarbecause his club has no intention of letting him go, so the Eagles have set their sights on another option.
The azulcrema defense urgently needs reinforcement because it is the weakest position on the team, which is why there are countless names that have passed through the transfer market as possible signings for the Coapa team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the journalist’s information Cesar Luis MerloClub América is interested in the services of Gonzalo Piovicurrent defender of the Racing Club of Argentina.
The same source mentions that the Águilas launched a formal offer of 4.5 million dollars by the South American defender. But, the Argentine team intends 6 million dollars.
It is worth mentioning that the Argentine Gonzalo Piovi He has the ability to play as a defender and left back, so he can be versatile for what the capital team currently needs.
#Unexpected #twist #bet #power #plant #America
Leave a Reply