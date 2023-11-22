Three months after the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, The future of his confessed murderer Daniel Sancho remains uncertain.



Days after the crime was discovered, the Spaniard confessed to being the culprit to the Thai authorities, however, the case has had several changes in Sancho’s speech.

Initially, the Spaniard had said that Arrieta’s murder had occurred because he was a victim of his:

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things that I would never have done,” he said. Sancho.

After this, Sancho was sent to prison, where he reconstructed how he had murdered the Colombian doctor.

And after three months and the constant change of versions on his part, a new statement has come to light that would favor Daniel Sancho.

The policeman who could change the destiny of Daniel Sancho

Colonel Panya Niratimanon, who was the first police officer to interrogate the Spaniard, assured in a new confession that the crime could not have been committed by a single person.

“Daniel did not arrive in Thailand directly from Spain, he came from another country,” he said for the program ‘Let’s see’.

Although the police officer said that he could not give all of his testimony because it was confidential information and that it was in the hands of the authorities.

However, this version would coincide with that of the lawyer Carmen Balgagón, spokesperson for the Sancho family, who weeks ago had assured that Sancho had not acted alone.

Dismembering a corpse takes much longer than quartering. He says it took three hours to dismember. Yes, but if someone has helped you. “I am convinced that he was accompanied by someone, convinced in my hypothesis,” the lawyer said at the time.

