Rino Pezzullo’s wife was arrested on suspicion of murder: the truth emerged thanks to the autopsy and the cameras

An unexpected twist on the case of Rino Pezzullo, the 44-year-old man who died last June in his home in Vairano Paternora (Caserta), due to an alleged illness. It was his wife who raised the alarm to the rescuers, explaining that her husband had fallen following a sudden illness.

The 118 health workers intervened in the family home, rescued Rino Pezzullo and immediately transported him to hospital. First at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples and then in the Neurosurgery department of San Giovanni Bosco, where he underwent turned off forever after 4 days of agony.

The man’s condition was serious from the beginning and only after months did the truth emerge. The investigators opened an investigation file and thanks to the testimonies of neighbors and acquaintances, the images of the surveillance cameras and the autopsy, they discovered the real cause of the death of the 44-year-old.

The autopsy on the body of Rino Pezzullo

Rino Pezzullo did not die due to a fall after a sudden illness. He has been hit in the face violently. The medical examiner identified several bruises on the body. It emerged that shortly before, wife and husband had had anheated discussion on the street, then continued inside their home. It is not yet clear what exactly happened within those four walls, but the 44-year-old did victim of a violent attack. The autopsy revealed several bruises, with one cranial injury and ipsilateral subdural hemorrhage, caused by a violent blow to the face. She didn’t fall, as the woman had said.

The wife was arrested, after the investigating judge’s order, on charges of unintentional crime. Now he will have to give his version of events.

The story has shocked the entire community and has already been reported by all the newspapers. No illness, Rino Pezzullo lost his life at the hands of his wife.