A severe mental retardation, an IQ like that of a 7-year-old girl. The words of the prison doctors on Alessia Pifferi

For the first time the words of the doctors of San Vittore in Milan emerge, on the conditions of Alessia Pifferi. The woman is in prison accused of having caused the death of her 18-month-old daughter, Diana Pifferi.

The little girl was left alone at home for 6 long days, while her mother went to another city to stay with her partner. She left her without food and without water. Diana Pifferi is died of starvation.

According to the doctors of the San Vittore prison in Milan, Alessia Pifferi would have a IQ like that of a 7-year-old girl. The visit ended with a diagnosis of severe mental retardation.

The news was reported by the woman’s lawyer, who focused on the psychiatric expertise. For the judge, Alessia Pifferi was able to face the trial.

He has a very serious intellectual deficit. In prison she underwent an IQ test and it came out at 40, or 1 percentile.

The lawyer stressed that the 18-month-old girl was in the hands of another little girl.

Mrs. Pifferi has a serious problem and it was a pity no one ever helped her. At school she had a support teacher and was followed by a psychologist who I’m trying to find. But then no one helped her when it was needed. Neither the family, nor social services.

The last hearing ended with the defense requesting a psychiatric report on the defendant. The judge ordered further investigation of mental retardation by Alessia Pifferi, before the final decision.

Alessia Pifferi’s sister and mother joined the civil party in the trial

The woman’s sister and mother turned themselves in civil party in the process. Viviana Pifferi, Alessia’s sister and little Diana’s aunt, revealed that in the letters she sent from prison she never apologized, but only blamed them for what happened.