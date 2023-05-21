While Emmanuel has a consecrated career as a singer and triumphs as a balladeer through the years, success smiles at Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma. in the genre of lying down corridos and the first thinks about them.

In unexpected and perhaps unimaginable statements by Emmanuel’s fans, this famous singer gives his opinion on the lying down corridos and backs Natanael Cano and Featherweight, whom he considers two talented young men.

Emmanuel, an artist with more than forty years dedicated to music in Mexico, applauds what Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma are achieving in their short careers as singers and despite the fact that many people think they have no talent, Emmanuel suggests otherwise.

Featherweight and Nathanael Cano. Instagram photo

A video circulates on Tik Tok where Emmanuel is seen and heard giving his opinion about Nathanael and Featherweight, 22 and 23 years old respectively: “Featherweight and Nathanael are expressions of a part of the public of society, who discovers what he wants to say, what he wants to do, how to express himself. It has an age, a way of being, the world has changed and they are expressing the way the world is today”.

In addition, Emmanuel, singer of hits such as ‘Bella señora’, ‘Esa triste guitarra’ and ‘Si ese tiempo podera volver’, is a fan of lying down corridos and finds it incredible how they have been able to use trombones and double bass.

Unexpected! This is what Emmanuel thinks of Natanael Cano, Featherweight and the lying down corridos

Emmanuel thinks the change in the music industry is fantastic and says that the discovery that was made with the corridos lying down is phenomenal, so we shouldn’t be surprised if one day this famous man surprises us by dabbling in this genre in some collaboration.

“Everything they are doing is a discovery that seems phenomenal to me, that the music has expressions, changes”, reiterates Emmanuel, who is 68 years old and adds that Natanael Cano and Featherweight express what society feels today and therefore the success of both.

Emmanuel. Instagram photo

