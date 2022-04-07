Tremendous setback. Residents of Rancho Viejo, Mocorito were even prepared with messages of thanks on their cards at the last Cabildo session at City Hall, because they thought that a new assembly for the election of a commissioner in the community would be approved, which was not the case, and the answer, after being put to the vote, was a definite no. Moments before addressing the point, several neighbors began to parade around the Cabildo table with their cards in hand, where they expressed their request due to the annoyance of having a person they did not like as commissioner, but at the time of voting , only the attorney trustee, Enrique Parra Melesio, as well as the aldermen José Luis Sánchez Félix and Walter Pérez López, voted in favor of the citizens’ petition, while the rest voted against or abstained, so the people abandoned the Cabildo room amid claims and alleging that the situation will go to the State Congress. As they exited, the session continued as normal.

The region of the piers. While in the Administration of Armando Camacho Aguilar, in Salvador Alvarado, the boardwalk project on the riverbank has been a highly publicized project, now the mayor of Angostura, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, is also analyzing the possibility that the municipal seat also has its boardwalk and that it comes to beautify the river area. But these types of projects are not typical of Salvador Alvarado y Angostura, because during the first Administration of Jesús Guillermo Galindo Castro, in Mocorito, the idea was also had to make a boardwalk along the riverbank, even in August 2017 it was presented a preliminary project in which around 800 meters were indicated for this work, but apparently it was not promoted to come to fruition. It is not known if now with María Elizalde Ruelas they are thinking of resuming the project, but for the moment the neighboring municipalities are contemplating starting a project of this nature.

When it’s not one thing, it’s another. Yesterday, the fire in the Salvador Alvarado municipal dump, located in the vicinity of the Ciénega de Casal, was completed for four days, and unlike previous occasions in which this space has burned, as well as the fires registered in the Tamazula II dump, when it was said that they were provoked, now it is presumed, according to the director of Public Services, Egelberto Valencia, that the fire this time was spontaneous. With this situation, when pointing out that it was not provoked, the great need that exists in the municipality to have a better treatment of solid waste is evident, since it is not possible to continue with the deposit in these conditions, that when it is not provoked, Suddenly there is a spontaneous fire, but whatever the cause, the wear and tear is being carried by the elements of the relief bodies such as Firefighters and Civil Protection, as well as the support staff of the Public Works Directorate.

It was already needed. The municipality of Mocorito has become the first in the region to have a regulation for the protection of animals, which was approved this week in the Cabildo, which was extremely necessary due to the large number of cases of animal abuse that have been reported. They have given in recent months and that not knowing or not having where to go to report, the owners of these pets had to settle for making a complaint through social networks, which only remained in a post and nothing more. Now, it is expected that with this regulation that has been approved, the sanctions that are imposed will really serve to eradicate this problem, since the viciousness that has been seen in cases of animal abuse in the municipality is sometimes indescribable.