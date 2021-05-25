Sudden vision problems could indicate a serious illness or a stroke.

And the famous Russian doctor, Alexander Miasnikov, declared, “Any decrease in the field of vision requires immediate review of the doctor. Because it may be due to a stroke, or from symptoms of a serious illness.”

He adds, when “flies” appear in front of the eyes, accompanied by decreased and blurry vision or pain, you must immediately see a doctor and not delay the matter until tomorrow. This concerns primarily the elderly, people with high blood pressure and diabetes.

And Mikasnikov called for not to worry about the periodic appearance of “flies” before the eyes, if it is not accompanied by discomfort. Because this is a normal phenomenon that appears as a result of denaturation of protein (denaturation of protein). He emphasized that the possibility of “flies” appearing in front of the eyes increases with age.