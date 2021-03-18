American doctors have discovered an unexpected symptom of rheumatoid arthritis. This is reported by Express.

According to experts, inflammation can affect collagen, which is the main component of connective tissue. It also consists of the sclera and cornea, so dry eye syndrome can be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis. It is noted that patients with this syndrome usually complain of a feeling that there is a foreign object in the eye, dryness and blurred vision.

Earlier, British doctors named a non-obvious symptom of liver cancer. Oncological disease may be indicated by pain in the area of ​​the right scapula. This symptom is due to the fact that metastases or the tumor itself irritate the nerves, which signal that the pain comes from the scapula. However, in reality, the unpleasant sensation is concentrated in the liver.