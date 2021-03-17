British doctors have named an unexpected symptom of liver cancer. Oncological disease can be indicated by pain in the area of ​​the right scapula, writes Express.

This symptom is due to the fact that metastases or the tumor itself irritate the nerves, which signal that the pain comes from the scapula. However, in reality, the unpleasant sensation is concentrated in the liver. The pain, according to scientists, can appear in the right shoulder or, in some cases, all over the back.

Other signs of liver cancer include yellow skin, loss of appetite, dark or very pale urine, abdominal swelling, nausea or vomiting.

Earlier, oncologist Yuri Pokrovsky said that with atrophic gastritis caused by Helicobacter pylori infection, stomach cancer can develop. According to him, cancer can begin “20 years” after the onset of gastritis. The specialist pointed out that the oncology “got younger”, and called for a consultation with a doctor if unpleasant symptoms occur.