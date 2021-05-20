Polish and Belgian astronomers made an unexpected discovery related to the composition of the atmosphere (coma) of distant comets. It was shown for the first time that iron and nickel atoms are present in the gas envelope around ice bodies, which usually sublimate from the core at a much higher temperature. Metals in the gaseous phase have been identified even in those comets that are three times farther from the Sun than the Earth, as well as in the first interstellar comet 2I / Borisov. Two articles of scientists were published in the journal Nature.

Scientists have been collecting data for 20 years using a high-precision UVES (Ultraviolet and Visual Echelle Spectrograph) spectrograph installed at the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. This instrument made it possible to distinguish the lines of individual chemical elements in the coma spectrum of 20 comets at different distances from the Sun (from 0.68 to 3.25 astronomical units).

Emission lines of iron and nickel atoms were identified, which are very weak and are located in the blue region of the spectrum, where they are lost against the background of bright radiation. Scientists estimate that there are only one gram of metals for every 100 kilograms of water vapor. This explains why metals have gone undetected over the years.

An interesting feature is that both iron and nickel are equally present, although the Ni / Fe ratio is usually 10 times less, which is observed in the Sun, meteorites and some other comets that are close to the solar corona. An equal proportion indicates that the source of metals is a special substance on the surface of the cometary nucleus, and the sublimation of this substance occurs at a low temperature (below a thousand kelvin). They can be, for example, organometallic compounds (such as [Fe(PAH)]+), carbonyls Fe (CO) 5 and Ni (CO) 4, or even pseudocarbines (carbon molecules with iron atoms unusual for terrestrial conditions).

The presence of nickel atoms was also revealed in comet 2I / Borisov, located at that moment at a distance of 2.32 astronomical units (AU), which is equivalent to an equilibrium temperature of 180 Kelvin. According to Polish scientists, the source of nickel is a certain nickel-containing molecule with a lifetime of several minutes, if the comet were at the same distance from the Sun as the Earth (one AU). This is consistent with what Belgian astronomers have found in distant comets, and this highlights the relationship between local and interstellar bodies, although it is not yet known how common the small solar system analogs are in the Milky Way.