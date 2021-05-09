A worker at the Renesas semiconductor factory in Beijing, China. THOMAS PETER / Reuters

The demand that had been stifled as a result of the crisis is beginning to open its floodgates, facilitating the rise in spending by families who have oversaved. The retail sales indicator strengthened in March, already 6% above its pre-pandemic level. Furthermore, expectations are on the rise, as shown by the increase in industrial orders. The improvement is beginning to show even in the service sector.

However, the picture is clouded by an unexpected stumbling block: the emergence of bottlenecks caused by tight supplies, especially in the metal and technology components segments. The price of some of the key materials for the energy and digital transition, such as copper, aluminum or nickel, climbs to levels much higher than the values ​​registered before the crisis. Thus, the World Bank’s synthetic metal index stood 35% above the 2019 average in April. Microchips, for their part, are breaking historical records. This backbone component of an increasingly digitized production system became more expensive by 25% in the first quarter, and additional growth of close to 20% is expected in the second, according to TrendForce, an industry analyst. On the other hand, the intensification of international merchandise traffic causes delays in the supply and an increase in the cost of maritime freight.

For the Spanish economy, all this results in rising production costs. The industrial import price index rose 6% in March, and the PMI cost indicator points to strong tensions in both industry and services. In sectors such as automation, which faces constrained sales rates, supply disruption phenomena arise that slow down production chains and make the transition to electric cars difficult.

On the other hand, the exogenous growth in costs is reflected in inflation, which is close to 2% both in Spain and in the rest of the euro area. For now, the underlying component of the CPI is immune, because Spanish companies contain their prices, in a fiercely competitive environment. Likewise, wages hardly react, due to the situation of the labor market.

These factors will continue to compress inflation, unless there is a change in the trend of expectations – which can never be ruled out given the importance of psychology in the decisions of agents. Much depends on the persistence of the bottlenecks. In the case of metals, supply tends to react quickly, due to the geographical diversification of production. The World Bank therefore foresees that the prices of these resources should moderate their growth in the coming months, before normalizing downwards in 2022. Another thing is what happens with the technological components, characterized by a supply concentrated in some few East Asian industries (especially Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and to a lesser extent China).

Both the EU and the Biden administration, heavily dependent on these providers, recently announced projects to revitalize the sector. Without a doubt, the effort is meritorious, taking into account the prosopopoeia in terms of digitization of the Next Generation. But there are doubts about the ability to mitigate supply gaps in the short term, and to rebuild a value chain that, at least in the case of Europe, is blamed for Brussels’ lack of strategic vision.

All in all, it is most likely that bottlenecks will slow down activity in some sectors, without seriously jeopardizing the overall recovery expected for the Spanish economy in the coming months. We will see. Looking to the future, the recovery plan offers an opportunity for rapprochement between the dream of leading the technological revolution and the reality of the productive fabric.

Industry The industrial production index (IPI) increased by 0.4% in March, and is already close to the pre-crisis level (-2%). The recovery is close to completion in the consumer goods and intermediate goods segment, while the production of capital goods continues to suffer the impact of the crisis on business investment. Automobile manufacturing suffers from supply problems, with a monthly drop of 6.6%. In April, the order book registered an intense rebound, consolidating the improvement in the IPI.

Raymond Torres He is the director of business at Funcas. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_