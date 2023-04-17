Unexpected role of ‘La Liendra’ in ‘Win Sports’ unleashes criticism on social networks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Liendra.
Instagram of Win Sports and La Liendra
The ‘influencer’ Mauricio Gómez will be in the coverage of Atlético Nacional vs. America.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Sunday, Atlético Nacional faces América de Cali, by the date 14 of the League. And, despite the fact that the scarlets arrive at a better time, the Guimaraes team will also seek to end a long streak of games without winning at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
América does not have a good recent record against Nacional, as the Red Devils have accumulated three years without beating the Purslane as visitors. Their last win was a 3-0 win on November 28, 2020.
Therefore, the expectation for this duel is great. And ‘Win Sports’, the only channel that has the rights to Colombian soccer, has prepared great digital coverage.
The striking thing is that, for its purpose, it will count on social networks with the presence of the ‘influencer’ from Antioquia Mauricio Gómez, better known as ‘La Liendra’. And, according to users, the idea would not have gone down very well.
La Liendra, in Win Sports
As reported by the channel through social networks, ‘La Liendra’ will be on Win’s digital platforms, from 5:30 to 6 pm
The ‘influencer’ will share with former player Juan David Valencia in the preview of the match.
According to the comments of the ‘post’ of the announcement, apparently the idea has not been very well received by Internet users.
*With Soccer
