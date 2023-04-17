Unexpected role of ‘La Liendra’ in ‘Win Sports’ unleashes criticism on social networks

This Sunday, Atlético Nacional faces América de Cali, by the date 14 of the League. And, despite the fact that the scarlets arrive at a better time, the Guimaraes team will also seek to end a long streak of games without winning at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

América does not have a good recent record against Nacional, as the Red Devils have accumulated three years without beating the Purslane as visitors. Their last win was a 3-0 win on November 28, 2020.

Therefore, the expectation for this duel is great. And ‘Win Sports’, the only channel that has the rights to Colombian soccer, has prepared great digital coverage.

The striking thing is that, for its purpose, it will count on social networks with the presence of the ‘influencer’ from Antioquia Mauricio Gómez, better known as ‘La Liendra’. And, according to users, the idea would not have gone down very well.

(Also: Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”).

La Liendra, in Win Sports

The creator of the content sent a warning to the interpreter of “I congratulate you” and assured that it will be a harsh response. Photo: Instagram @la_liendraa

As reported by the channel through social networks, ‘La Liendra’ will be on Win’s digital platforms, from 5:30 to 6 pm



The ‘influencer’ will share with former player Juan David Valencia in the preview of the match.

According to the comments of the ‘post’ of the announcement, apparently the idea has not been very well received by Internet users.

(You can read: Piqué’s father: unexpected reaction after uncomfortable question about Shakira’s house).

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer