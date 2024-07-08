Similarly, in The Tricolor Elements with a long history are no longer well regarded, remaining outside the America Cupsuch as Hirving Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Jesus Gallardoamong others, arguing that it was time to make a generational change, however, the few young people who attended the contest did not see action or added few minutes, from Bryan Gonzalez, Brian Garcia, Marcelo Flores, Cesar Huerta and Erick Sanchez.

On the other hand, for some time now USA has managed to beat Mexico to several footballers who have dual nationality, which has been a success, apart from the fact that they have gladly put on the jersey of the Americans, shining so much in the MLS as in Europe, citing names like Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Vazquez, Sebastian Soto and Alejandro Zendejas.

Now, it’s time for the Mexican Football Federation get their act together, as new talents are needed to think ahead, especially in the 2026 World Cup, so they should keep an eye on certain Mexican-American soccer players to win them over to Team USA, taking advantage of the fact that some of them were not included in the final list for the Olympic Games.

At 20 years old he plays as an attacking midfielder with the Chicago Firealso handling the interior positions on both sides, being considered one of the biggest prospects of the MLSHe has already played more than a hundred matches at a professional level, apart from that, due to his talent he has been considered by the Manchester United.

He has paraded through the under-16, under-20 and under-23 teams USA and although the technician Gregg Berhalter He approached him to assure him that he would go to the Olympicsin the end he was left out.

Sources: Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna has NOT made the United States Olympic roster. Luna, 20, has 4g/9a in 1351 mins this year. After being told he wasn’t selected for the final roster, USYNT asked him to be part of alternates to train/potential injury call-ups. Luna declined. pic.twitter.com/RprpGNlmya — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 6, 2024

It develops with the Real Salt Lakeis a midfielder and is seen as the successor of Landon Donovan. He was born in Sunnyvale, California, and has Mexican ancestry, starting his career in the Palo Alto SC to then join the San Jose Earthquakesalthough he also joined the Academy of Barcelona in Arizona. With the Royals He has accumulated more than 90 matches with 22 goals, including scoring the Goal of the 24th Matchday in the MLS.

Last year he had already announced that he was not closing the doors to Mexico despite having gone through the under-14, under-17 and under-21 categories, although according to the journalist Tom Bogertdid not take it very well being cut from the final list at Olympicswhich would make him think things over.

His beginnings were with the academy of FC Dallas at the age of twelve. He then went on to Louisville City with a professional contract until September 2021, when the San Sebastián team signed him with a contract until 2025.

Regarding national teams, he has participated with both teams, and also trained with the senior team. Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League of 2021, before joining USA for the 2021 Gold Cup. On December 18, 2021 he debuted with The Stars and Stripes in a friendly and went to the U-20 World Cup. Also, on April 21, 2022, he was called up by El Tricolor for a friendly against Guatemala.

In accordance with The Athleticmade the unique change of federation before the FIFAwhich was approved on May 21, after having represented the nation in the U-23 World Cup.

Despite his young age he has already become someone important in The Green Deliriumadding more than 60 matches, becoming champion of the Concachampions 2022. His father is a football coach and his sisters are also footballers, as well as his younger brother. It should be remembered that he became the third youngest player in history to appear in a match of the MLS during the 2021 season at 16 years old.