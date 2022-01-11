Writer Lisa Blow explained on the Medium website that there are several reasons that make you feel tired at the beginning of your day, which leads you to wonder how you will complete the rest of the day and its long hours while you are in this state?!

The writer identified 7 reasons that explain this state of fatigue, which are waking up at the wrong time, lack of sunlight, excessive reliance on energy drinks, chronic anxiety, laziness in movement, excessive consumption of carbohydrates, and insufficient hydration of the body, according to Okaz.