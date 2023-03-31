Saturday, April 1, 2023
Unexpected reaction of Clara Chía when a camera focuses on video with Piqué

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in Sports
Unexpected reaction of Clara Chía when a camera focuses on video with Piqué


Clara Chia

Clara Chía, at a King’s League event.

Photo:

TikTok Albertoyume screenshots

Clara Chía, at a King’s League event.

The young woman “was called” by the camera, but the recording revealed her disconcerting gesture.

Clara Chía Martí, a young Catalan who until eight months ago enjoyed the advantages of private life, has been one of the people who has seen her life changed the most by the impact of the separation of Shakira and Piqué in the media.

See also  Piqué's mother: obscene gesture by Shakira aggravates controversy after Clara Chía, video

The university student, an employee of Kosmos, a company co-founded by Piqué, has seen how her day-to-day life changed the moment she established a relationship with the well-known former Barcelona player.

Since it became known that she was the world champion’s partner in 2010, Clara Chía became another target for the cameras. Although they don’t seem to like her. Not in vain, his last experience with a lens It has sparked a lot of intrigue on social media.

(Piqué: they filter the “intimate secret for which he left Shakira” and went with Clara).

Unexpected reaction from Clara Chía

During one of the parties after the King’s League final, held on Sunday, the birthday of the Spanish ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos was celebrated.

In the middle of the celebration Clara Chía Martí and Piqué were great protagonists. But the young Catalan did not seem comfortable. Or at least she let him see the video of the moment, because in the clip of her she was seen covering her face, lowering her gaze and fleeing from the spotlight.

His reaction, unexpected before the previous security samples that he had delivered in previous days, according to Internet users.

See also  Barcelona still needs to carry out operations in the winter market to lower the wage bill

(You can read: Daniel Cataño: Millionaires' strong reaction to the scandal in the dressing room of Ibagué).

More news

SPORTS

