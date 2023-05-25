Unexpected reaction from Carlos Vives to the last photo of Piqué and Clara Chía; And Shakira?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Vives, Piqué and Clara Chía.
EFE, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram
Carlos Vives, Piqué and Clara Chia.
The samarium, Shakira’s longtime friend, left his followers astonished with his way of reacting.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué and Shakira have already separated, but they are still in the news together. This weekend, the former Barcelona player surprised his followers with a new image together with Clara Chía Martí, the young Catalan with whom he has relaunched his love life after leaving the Barranquillera.
The image, in which Piqué and Martí appear smiling, has sparked a lot of reactions. Different friends of the defender, including footballers such as the young Riqui Puig, have extended their support. But without a doubt, for his fans, the most unexpected reaction was that of a friend of Shakira: Carlos Vives.
(The latest: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).
Carlos Vives’s reaction to the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía
In the midst of the more than a million and a half ‘likes’ that the photo of Piqué with his new girlfriend has received, that of Carlos Vives stood out.
The samarium singer, a friend of Shakira, left his “like” for the publication. And, as expected, Shakira’s followers did not “let it go by.”
In fact, comments on social networks are unique.
“The betrayal”, “Not even Judas dared so much” and “He is a gentleman”, are some of the most repeated.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Unexpected #reaction #Carlos #Vives #photo #Piqué #Clara #Chía #Shakira
Leave a Reply