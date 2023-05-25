Unexpected reaction from Carlos Vives to the last photo of Piqué and Clara Chía; And Shakira?

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have already separated, but they are still in the news together. This weekend, the former Barcelona player surprised his followers with a new image together with Clara Chía Martí, the young Catalan with whom he has relaunched his love life after leaving the Barranquillera.

The image, in which Piqué and Martí appear smiling, has sparked a lot of reactions. Different friends of the defender, including footballers such as the young Riqui Puig, have extended their support. But without a doubt, for his fans, the most unexpected reaction was that of a friend of Shakira: Carlos Vives.

Carlos Vives’s reaction to the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía

Shakira and Carlos Vives, during the concert for peace in 2008, and Gerard Piqué. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME / Instagram: @3gerardpique

In the midst of the more than a million and a half ‘likes’ that the photo of Piqué with his new girlfriend has received, that of Carlos Vives stood out.

The samarium singer, a friend of Shakira, left his “like” for the publication. And, as expected, Shakira’s followers did not “let it go by.”

In fact, comments on social networks are unique.

“The betrayal”, “Not even Judas dared so much” and “He is a gentleman”, are some of the most repeated.

