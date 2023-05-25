Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unexpected reaction from Carlos Vives to the last photo of Piqué and Clara Chía; And Shakira?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Unexpected reaction from Carlos Vives to the last photo of Piqué and Clara Chía; And Shakira?


close

Carlos Vives, Piqué and Clara Chía

Carlos Vives, Piqué and Clara Chía.

Photo:

EFE, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

Carlos Vives, Piqué and Clara Chia.

The samarium, Shakira’s longtime friend, left his followers astonished with his way of reacting.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have already separated, but they are still in the news together. This weekend, the former Barcelona player surprised his followers with a new image together with Clara Chía Martí, the young Catalan with whom he has relaunched his love life after leaving the Barranquillera.

See also  The former Parma patron Calisto Tanzi has died: he was 83 years old

The image, in which Piqué and Martí appear smiling, has sparked a lot of reactions. Different friends of the defender, including footballers such as the young Riqui Puig, have extended their support. But without a doubt, for his fans, the most unexpected reaction was that of a friend of Shakira: Carlos Vives.

(The latest: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).

Carlos Vives’s reaction to the photo of Piqué and Clara Chía

Shakira and Carlos Vives, during the concert for peace in 2008, and Gerard Piqué.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME / Instagram: @3gerardpique

In the midst of the more than a million and a half ‘likes’ that the photo of Piqué with his new girlfriend has received, that of Carlos Vives stood out.

The samarium singer, a friend of Shakira, left his “like” for the publication. And, as expected, Shakira’s followers did not “let it go by.”

In fact, comments on social networks are unique.

See also  One of the big four of Liga MX wants to sign Rogelio Funes Mori

“The betrayal”, “Not even Judas dared so much” and “He is a gentleman”, are some of the most repeated.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Unexpected #reaction #Carlos #Vives #photo #Piqué #Clara #Chía #Shakira

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dragon Ball and Uniqlo announce a new line of t-shirts inspired by the adventures of Goku | EarthGamer

Dragon Ball and Uniqlo announce a new line of t-shirts inspired by the adventures of Goku | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result