Scientists have found that the avocado fruit has anti-cancer properties. The plant inhibits an enzyme that promotes the growth of cancer cells in leukemia. The authors hope this unexpected discovery will help develop a drug to fight blood cancer. The results of this study were published in the journal Blood.

Acute myeloid leukemia is considered the most destructive form of leukemia. Most often, the disease affects people over 65 years of age. Fewer than ten percent of patients survive five years after diagnosis. They rarely receive chemotherapy, but more often simply receive palliative care. The drugs used in the treatment are toxic and can lead to the death of the patient, so scientists are trying to find harmless substances to fight leukemia.

Scientists from the United States and Canada, led by Paul Spagnolo of the University of Guelph in Ontario, investigated natural foods and nutritional supplements with potential to be effective against leukemia. They were looking for a substance that could suppress the VLCAD enzyme involved in the metabolism of leukemic cells.

“This is the first time we have identified VLCAD as a cancer target,” Spagnolo said.

According to him, the researchers found that the avocado fruit, which contains the substance avocatin B, can suppress an enzyme that is critical for the growth of cancer cells. Prior to this discovery, avocatin B was already in clinical trials as a diabetes supplement.

Earlier, cook and writer Olga Ivenskaya called avocado a cholesterol destroyer in the human body. According to the expert, avocado is absolutely harmless, its pulp does not cause allergies. In addition, fruits are fortified with potassium more than bananas and contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, which contribute to the best functioning of organs, including the heart.