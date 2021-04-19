Homeopathic physician, phytotherapist, candidate of biological sciences Mikhail Lushchik revealed the unexpected properties of radish in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, this root vegetable contains a lot of sulfur, which activates the gastrointestinal tract and gallbladder, and also helps to cleanse the body. “When we eat a radish, it helps to eliminate all unfavorable substances, because sulfur itself is a trap for heavy metals, for harmful substances,” the specialist said.

In addition, radishes are good for colds. Lushchik advised to use old recipes – radish with honey or just root vegetable juice, which contains vitamins of group B and group C. Radish also has a bactericidal effect.

Lushchik added that there is a lot of potassium in the radish, which has a diuretic effect and speeds up the work of the intestines.

