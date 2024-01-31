New York Post: Plastic surgery to create dimples has become a trend

Patients turned to surgeons en masse for an unexpected transformation and set a new trend. The relevant material is published New York Post.

We are talking about dimplectomy – a plastic surgery that costs tens of thousands of rubles, during which surgeons create dimples on the cheeks. It is noted that the cost of the intervention starts from $1,500 (134 thousand rubles) and increases depending on the level of the specialist.

According to psychologist Don Grant, dimples have always been a symbol of youth, which is why they became popular in 2024. “It’s a pity I didn’t find out about this earlier. The procedure is comparable to going to the dentist, but it brought me so much joy,” 29-year-old American Amanda described the sensations after the operation.

