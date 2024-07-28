Although Maria Corina Machado is not on the ballot for the presidential elections in Venezuela, he is one of the most recognized figures of the opposition, so much so that the magnate Elon Musk I send you a message.

According to the criteria of

The anti-Chavez leader was disqualified from participating in the race, so she supports candidate Edmundo González which will compete against current President Nicolás Maduro at the polls this Sunday, July 28.

Presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

Musk, who is ranked second among the richest in the world according to the magazine Forbessupported Machado.

“It’s time for the people of Venezuela to have the opportunity for a better future,” he said on the social network X, which he owns. “I support Maria Corina!” he declared.

In response, the former opposition deputy assured the owner of the car manufacturer Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX that Venezuelans are “achieving extraordinary things.”

“We are determined to live with dignity and prosperity and to bring our families back home. Tomorrow brings a new beginning; Venezuela will be free!” he added.

Message from Maria Corina Machado in support of Elon Musk. Photo:X: @MariaCorinaYA Share

Corina also added the support of Argentine President Javier Milei. According to him, he had a conversation with the president, after which he “reaffirmed his support for our cause, for democratic values ​​and for freedom.”

Venezuelan presidential election ballot

10 candidates are running for the presidency of Venezuela. The ballot, prepared by the National Electoral Council, includes 13 boxes with the image of Maduro representing the 13 communities that support him.

2024 Venezuelan presidential election ballot. Photo:CNE Share

The candidates are:

Nicolas Maduro Edmundo Gonzalez Luis Eduardo Martinez Antonio Ecarri Jose Brito Daniel Ceballos Claudio Fermin Javier Bertucci Benjamin Rausseo Enrique Marquez.

More than 21 million people are eligible to voteAdditionally, 15,767 polling stations are scheduled to be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Abroad, 69,211 Venezuelans will be able to participate, a tiny fraction of the approximately four million of voting age and eligible voters, taken from the more than seven million who emigrated, according to data from the UN Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants, a figure that the Government reduces to about two million.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE