





A team led by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, has discovered a direct link between two of the genetic mutations that most often lead cells to become cancerous. If until now it was thought that they were separated and regulated by different cellular signals, now it has been realized that they work together. The most significant implication: understanding this cooperation paves the way for new (and more effective) treatments.

At stake is the p53 protein, which acts in the nucleus of cells to respond to stress, and a signaling pathway (part of the communication system that coordinates cellular activities and functions, allowing the performance of important communication tasks between cells) called PI3K/Akt, located on the surface of cells. Mutations both in the gene that produces the protein and responsible for activating this signaling pathway are many involved in the proliferation of tumor cells.

With this new study, the researchers have now discovered that these apparently unrelated factors are linked and it is this “partnership” that made it possible for the cells to repair themselves instead of dying with chemotherapy. and continue to grow, promoting the development of cancer.

Going forward, this discovery, which officials call “surprising” could help in cancer treatment. “Current treatments may not work because they operate directly on a different enzyme than the one the team found could prevent binding between p53 proteins and the PI3K/Akt pathways.







