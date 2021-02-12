The most common types of “domestic” insects and small animals “AiF” told Head of the Laboratory for Disinsection Problems, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the Scientific Research Institute of Disinfection of Rospotrebnadzor Svetlana Roslavtseva and disinfectologist Nikolai Dubinin.

Ants

Most often, red house (pharaoh) ants live in apartments. They love heated rooms and enjoy eating honey, sugar and white bread. They actively transfer pathogenic microorganisms. Black garden ants are rarely found in cottages and one-story houses. There are also fire ants. Such “guests” can be brought from countries with tropical and subtropical climates – from South America, Mexico and the southern United States. They cause severe dermatitis.

“Lures based on hydramethylnone, imidacloprid, chlorpyrifos, fipronil, borax and a mixture of boric acid with borax are very helpful against ants (this eliminates both workers and queens and brood). Funds with borax and boric acid are more convenient to use in liquid form. Worker ants are easy to kill by spraying flightless aerosols on their tracks. Hygiene rules must also be observed: do wet cleaning regularly and do not leave food anywhere, especially sweet food, ” – says Svetlana Roslavtseva.

Cockroaches

Usually in February there is the first peak in the increase in the number of cockroaches, and the second – in summer.

“It is associated with the biorhythms of insects, an increase in their activity in connection with the end of winter and the onset of spring. As a rule, red cockroaches “Prusaks” come to apartments – they are small, multiply very quickly and have populated the whole world. In Russia, black or oriental, American, which moved to us in the 1970s, and furniture cockroaches are still common. They love moisture and darkness. To protect your home from guests, you should not leave food, its waste, and especially water in the open. Cockroaches often enter apartments during renovation at neighbors and through ventilation openings – they can be covered with fine nets. If insects are already in the house, then you can get rid of them in several ways. Sticky traps and bait containers should be laid out in the kitchen and bathroom. Means based on diatomite and boric acid are also effective against insects, ” – explained Svetlana Roslavtseva.

Bedbugs

There are two types of bed bugs – common bed bugs and tropical bugs. The fight against these insects is a global problem. For several tens of millennia, common bed bugs have lived on bats. When the ancient man began to populate the caves, they moved to him.

In recent decades, tropical bugs have moved from countries located on the equator to Europe, and in 2015 they were first recorded in St. Petersburg. Most likely, they will continue to spread further across Russia. Tropical bug – a very aggressive species that reproduces well in warm apartments. It is a parasite not only for humans, but also for animals, especially it is harmful to bird complexes.

Bite bugs cause allergic reactions in 80% of the world’s population. These insects, according to French scientists, are capable of carrying 36 diseases, including hepatitis B. Canadian experts have found a direct relationship between the number of bedbugs and the spread of diseases in hospitals, and the insects carry pathogens that are already resistant to antibiotics.

“Bedbugs can be brought home on clothes and bags, for example, after visiting the station, market, old trains. They easily move from one apartment to another through the stairwell, through open windows and a balcony. Bedbugs love sleeping places – beds, mattresses, wallpaper, especially in the corners of the walls, under window sills, upholstered furniture, wall hangings, paintings. These insects can go without food for about 2 years. They can crawl along the ceiling and dive at a sleeping person. The first signs are “lines” of bites on the body, blood residues and black dots-excrement on the bed. Moreover, if several people live in the house, not everyone can bite the bugs, but only the one who they like best for their biological characteristics.

Control methods – preparations based on neonicotinoids and diatomaceous earth powders, for example “Hector”. Actively advertised cold fog generators should not be used. They are ineffective and not officially registered ”, – shared by Svetlana Roslavtseva.

Mole

There is a clothing moth that damages wool, furs and leather, and a food moth, or moth, which feeds on grains, cereals, sweets, chocolate, dried fruits and nuts. The clothes moth butterfly does not gnaw through tissue, its larvae feed on them. Moth flies into houses through windows.

“To prevent its appearance, you should periodically look at all woolen items. Store them in covers and special bags treated with permethrin. Before laying woolen clothes for the summer, spray with preparations based on permethrin. To get rid of food moths, it is worth using adhesive plates with the addition of the cunemon fire pheromone. If caterpillars start in food, you can’t “ennoble” and eat them anymore – just throw them away, because insects leave toxic excrement, ” – said Svetlana Roslavtseva.

Mites

Rat mites are less common in homes than bed bugs. They are found in those houses where mice and especially rats live. Typically, bites cause dermatitis in people where thin and delicate tissue is, such as the chest.

“Rodenticidal, insecticidal or acaricidal baits are effective against this species – these are means that kill rodents and fleas and ticks parasitizing them. If the location of the arthropods is known, then they can be sprayed with insecticidal and acaricidal preparations in an aerosol can.

There are also house dust mites. They often appear on clothing. Unlike rats, they do not feed on blood and do not bite people, but they provoke allergic diseases, especially asthma, because there are strong allergens in their feces. Mostly house dust mites live on the bed in the head area, because they feed on peeled particles of human skin – dandruff. To find out if there are such insects at home, you need to lay a piece of mill gas or nylon stockings at the joints of the vacuum cleaner rod and vacuum under the bed, pillow and mattress, and then study the material under a magnifying glass with 10x magnification.

House dust mites are fought with the help of cleanliness, regular change and boiling of linen, ultraviolet lamps. Treatment of upholstered furniture, mattresses and pillows with preparations “Milbiol” based on neem oil, “Allergoff” and “Doctor Claus” helps against these insects. – Svetlana Roslavtseva reported.

Woodlice

There are few of these crustacean species in homes. They love dirt, musty trash, old books, food scraps, and rotting plants.

“Like silver silverfish, they are carried from the street or creep into damp, warm and dark places. They don’t live with a person all the time. To prevent woodlice from settling at home, you do not need to leave wet rugs on the floor. Insecticidal aerosols for crawling insects can be used to destroy them, ” – Svetlana Roslavtseva advised.

Fleas

They accompany pets. Insects appear in those apartments where cats or dogs live.

“They can bring fleas from the street. If there are no animals at home, then insects can start only in those apartments that are located on the first floor, next to the basement where cats live. To get rid of fleas, you first need to cure your cat. For this, special preparations and collars are suitable. It is also necessary to treat the floor on which the fleas jump with dichlorvos from a spray can “, – Nikolay Dubinin advises.

Rats and mice

In addition to insects, small rodents can settle in residential apartments. Fortunately, this does not happen often, mainly on the first and second floors of houses next to catering establishments.

“Also, rats with the assistance of utilities can exist for a long time in the basement. And then it is only a matter of time before they find an opportunity to enter the neighboring premises. Unfortunately, in such situations, in order to guarantee the destruction of rats in living quarters, it is necessary to carry out work in the basement in order to influence the cause of the appearance of rodents. With mice, everything is much easier. They are secretive animals. They like to hide and prefer a secretive lifestyle. They gradually spread to residential buildings.

Traps are most effective against mice. These can be mouse traps, crushers, and glue traps, which are preferred by professionals. Up to a dozen mice can be caught per glue trap, depending on the size and amount of glue. Then the filled traps are collected and utilized culturally. And the main thing – poisoned rodents will not get into hard-to-reach places and will not start to stink in the whole apartment. Therefore, we do not recommend using poisonous baits in rooms with constant presence of people. Sometimes bait manufacturers write that rodents mummify from their preparation and do not smell. But this is not true, and you just need to choose the right ways to fight “, – Nikolay Dubinin told.