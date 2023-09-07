Nutritionist Best: tea enhances alertness and improves cognitive function

Dietitian Trista Best said that regular tea consumption has a positive effect on cognitive abilities. The unexpected impact of the drink disclosed Eat This, Not That!.

Best noted that tea stimulates the brain due to the amino acid L-theanine, which it contains. According to the nutritionist, this substance, paired with caffeine, provides a smoother and more sustained burst of energy, increases alertness and improves cognitive function.

Caffeinated tea provides a light boost of energy, improves concentration and mental abilities Trista Bestnutritionist

Related materials:

Best clarified that caffeine is found in black and green teas. Thus, she continued, drinks have a tonic effect, but it is not recommended to abuse them in the evenings.

Earlier, nutritionist Angelica Duval listed the rules for choosing tea to Russians. According to her, just like when buying perishable products, when choosing tea, you need to pay attention to the expiration date.