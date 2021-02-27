Scientists from the University of Queensland and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases have discovered unexpected effects from eating apples. The results of the study appeared in a scientific journal Stem Cell Reports…

The experiments were carried out on mice. Experts cultured adult mouse brain stem cells and added phytonutrients found in apples. Research has shown that a high concentration of phytonutrients promotes the formation of new neurons.

According to scientists, certain phytonutrients have a positive effect on the functioning of organs, including the brain. It turned out that they have the same effect on the body as physical activity, which also stimulates neurogenesis.

Earlier, scientists from the Austrian University of Technology Graz found that most people eat apples incorrectly. Researchers claim that up to 90 percent of the nutrients are concentrated in the core of this fruit, and therefore it is advisable to eat the apple with the core.