‘On holiday in Spain I discovered that they have come up with something there to reduce the price of petrol. But you only notice it when you pay’, writes reader Adrie Vaarkamp in the weekly question & answer section of our auto editors. ‘The price at the Repsol pump was 1.82 euros. But at checkout I got 25 cents off. This was neatly stated on the receipt. There seems to be a difference in the discounts. I heard that BP doesn’t give a discount at all.’

#Unexpected #discount #petrol #Spain