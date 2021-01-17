Lack of sleep has a detrimental effect on immunity. The head of the Sleep Medicine Center of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Candidate of Medical Sciences Alexander Kalinkin warned about this on the air of the radio “Moscow speaking”.

According to him, if a person sleeps less than five hours, then his chances of catching a viral infection increase by 250 percent compared to people who sleep the necessary seven to nine hours. Thus, the scientist called sleep the basis of health and longevity, along with nutrition and physical activity.

The doctor indicated that the best option is an established sleep and wakefulness regimen. He also unexpectedly suggested giving up the alarm clock and switching to light gadgets: they help to better awaken and regulate circadian rhythms.

Earlier, Kalinkin refused to link the number of hours of sleep with the chances of contracting COVID-19. He explained that the coronavirus has a very high contagiousness – the ability to infect other people.