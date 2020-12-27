People infected with COVID-19 who have been unable to defeat the virus for a long time have uncovered its unusual consequences. On Sunday, December 27, Sky News reports.

According to the infected, they began to perceive non-existent odors. This phenomenon is called parosmia. Patients complain that they smell fish and sulfur, calling them disgusting. Experts attribute this “unique” side effect to the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is a neurotropic virus.

“It affects the nerves in the palate – it’s like a shock to your nervous system,” said Professor Nirmal Kumar.

Experts from the charitable organization AbScent recommended that patients with parosmia inhale the smells of lemon, rose, carnation for 20 seconds every day. This will help restore your sense of smell.

Earlier it was reported that doctors named five symptoms of coronavirus infection that require an immediate call from a doctor. Experts advised those infected to pay attention to symptoms that rarely appear: shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake up and sleepiness, and blue lips and face.