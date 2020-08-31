Luka Jovic (22 years old) is in luck, as he will finally return to play for Serbia. As AS has learned, although due to the risk of a quarantine in Spain after the selection window he was going to fall from a call in which he had been included, Real Madrid, the Serbian Football Federation (SRB) and the footballer have reached an agreement for it to move. In the next few hours he will join the concentration, thus seeing his wish fulfilled.

18

Thus, The forward will not be in the Valdebebas preparation, which starts this Monday, and, after almost a year, he will return to his country’s team. His last call was in September 2019, and that didn’t end very well. He barely played 3 minutes of the first game, against Portugal, and was absent from the second in the middle of controversy. Despite the fact that the SRB announced that “he suffered a relapse of the injury with which he came to the preparation”, various reports indicated that he had left angry at his lack of prominence.

Absent during the preseason with Real Madrid

Months later, his coach, Ljubisa Tumbakovic, showed that the situation was somewhat delicate. “I take care of each player to get the most out of the national team and I have never given up on any of them. One of those who has left the national team is Luka Jovic. And the truth is only one. There is no conflict between Luka Jovic and me. Luka Jovic’s problem is Luka Jovic. Suddenly he left training, did not answer. As a coach, I will always have a footballer of that class because it would not be professional for me not to think about him, “he revealed in January 2020.

The technician has kept his word and Jovic, 247 minutes and 2 goals in 7 caps, will join the rest of those mentioned. On September 3 and 6, against Russia and Turkey, respectively, Tumbakovic’s men start their career in League B of the Nations League. The presence of the madridista in these two days of the tournament will mean that he will miss at least part of the preseason with Real Madrid. The tip, however, you have been working on your own during the holidays, even moving his personal trainer to Mallorca.

