Psychologist Jeffreys: Low-calorie ice cream can cause mood swings

Psychologist Sarah Jeffreys has warned that low-calorie ice cream, diet drinks and even toothpaste can cause mood swings. The unexpected ingredient that triggers emotional instability, she revealed to the Daily Mirror.

Jeffreys cited numerous recent studies that have shown that artificial sweeteners added to diet foods and drinks can be a cause of anxiety and unexplained low mood. According to the expert, such food additives, used to improve the taste, color and extend the shelf life of ice cream, low-calorie drinks, toothpaste and other products, can subtly contribute to the rise of mental disorders. “Frequent and random mood swings, such as being very alert and energetic one minute and depressed the next, may mean that something in your diet is affecting your mental health,” she warned.

Jeffries also noted that sugar substitutes can provoke headaches, digestive problems, general malaise, memory problems and concentration problems. To minimize the negative impact of sugar substitutes on mental health, she advised choosing natural products rich in probiotics and including more fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Earlier, endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova doubted that artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, can provoke cancer. She noted that sweeteners are a good alternative to regular sugar, since, while having a sweet taste, they contain almost no calories.