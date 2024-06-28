Club América continues to move in the summer transfer market. Ahead of the 2024 Apertura tournament, the Águilas would be looking for a striker with a good reputation in Liga MX to complement their attack: the chosen one would be Rodrigo Aguirre, who currently plays for Monterrey.
According to information from journalist César Luis Merlo, the Uruguayan forward is just details away from becoming a new Club América player. This report indicates that the directors of the Águilas and Rayados have already reached an agreement for Aguirre’s transfer.
The 29-year-old forward would arrive in Coapa to strengthen the attack line of the azulcrema team and compete for the starting position with Henry Martín.
The team led by André Jardine needed a nine, since Illian Hernández and Arturo ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez did not provide the width.
Rodrigo Aguirre’s time at Rayados de Monterrey was one of ups and downs. With this team, he played a total of 63 matches and only scored nine goals and gave seven assists.
Aguirre arrived at Rayados in July 2022 and will leave the club two years later with more pain than glory. However, during his time in Necaxa he had an outstanding performance. In 38 games with the Rays he scored 12 goals and had four assists.
#UNEXPECTED #BOMB #Rodrigo #Aguirre #sign #Club #América #Apertura
Leave a Reply