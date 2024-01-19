Pharmacist Li advised drinking coffee for cold-triggered migraines

A cup of coffee helps relieve a migraine attack triggered by cold. These unexpected benefits of caffeine revealed Pharmacist Deborah Lee speaks to the Daily Mirror.

According to Lee, migraine patients are more likely to complain of headaches in the winter. She believes that there may be many reasons for this: firstly, a person is exposed to temperature changes several times a day, leaving a warm room into the cold, and secondly, due to lack of sun, many develop vitamin D deficiency. In addition, , pain may occur if a person retracts their neck and tenses their shoulders due to the cold, the pharmacist added.

To ease the attack, Lee advised drinking a cup of hot coffee. “Consuming caffeine is safe and effective for a person experiencing a migraine attack,” the doctor assured. In addition, the drink helps other medications be better absorbed, the expert noted.

At the same time, Lee recalled that coffee can also become a migraine trigger and aggravate the attack. Therefore, she recommended drinking no more than 200 milliliters for headaches.

