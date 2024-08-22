Expert Yemelyanov: Climate change in Russia allows for the cultivation of late crops

Climate change, contrary to the widespread opinion about its clearly negative impact, also entails positive consequences for Russia and in particular for agriculture. The unexpected advantages of this process were named by the director of the Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution “Federal Scientific Center of Far East Agrobiotechnology named after A.K. Chaika” Alexey Yemelyanov in a conversation with the publication East Russia.

According to the expert, due to the warmer, longer autumn against the backdrop of climate change, machine operators can plow the land before it freezes for about a week longer than before. In addition, the period of Epiphany frosts has shortened or has been replaced by thaws. Yemelyanov specified that due to the large number of warm days, it has become possible to cultivate late crops with a long growing season – thus, their potential yield will increase. “Therefore, for example, the area of ​​corn crops in Primorye is being expanded not only due to economic, but also agroclimatic factors. Corn is a heat-loving crop. Late spring soybeans also love warmth,” the specialist shared.

Meanwhile, climate change leads to increased precipitation and, as a result, over-wetting of soils, which interferes with sowing. In order to protect the harvest, Yemelyanov proposed returning to the use of dual-regulation melioration systems that allow excess moisture to be discharged, and, on the contrary, to organize irrigation during drought.

Earlier, the Vice-Rector of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, Alexander Lobusev, stated that due to climate change, the possibility of low-risk farming and livestock farming is approaching the Arctic Circle.