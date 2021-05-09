Scientists at the University of Guelph in Canada have found that avocados have anti-cancer properties. Explica.co reports.

The plant is rich in avocatin B, which inhibits the VLCAD enzyme, which is involved in the metabolism of leukemic cells. It is noted that this nutrient is an absolutely non-toxic agent for the treatment of cancer.

Experts intend to soon begin clinical trials in humans and prove how effective avocatin B is for treating leukemia.

In April, nutritionist Olga Shmeleva stated that apples play an important role in cancer prevention. According to the expert, vitamin C contained in apples is an antioxidant that plays a significant role in the prevention of cancer. “This also includes zinc, manganese and vitamin E, but the most important, of course, vitamin C,” said Shmeleva