Another audio popped up from ‘s cell phone Alessia Pifferi, the mother who left her 18-month-old daughter at home alone for six long days. Little Diana died of starvation.

Alessia Pifferi has always declared that she never knew she was pregnant and not knowing the identity of the child’s father. However, the first statement had already been denied by Diana’s mother and grandmother. The latter told her in court that after a pregnancy test taken at the pharmacy, her daughter had called her to tell her that she had found out I was pregnant. Not only that, she herself had sent her money several times to pay for visits.

In the last few hours another piece of news has emerged. It is a audio found on cell phone by Alessia Pifferi herself.

We talk to Diana’s father every day, then we also see each other. It’s important that they reunited with the little girl… Now that he’s there financially I’m calmer.

Words which would prove that the mother who abandoned her daughter to go to Leffe and spend 6 days with her partner was in contact with his biological father.

He came to see the little girl on Wednesday afternoon. However we talk every day, a couple of times a day, we always write to each other.

The audios were intended for a friend and are now in the hands of investigators.

For me this is a very important thing, that father and daughter have found each other again. However, now your father is behind you, both on an economic level but also for other things, I’m calm, understand? One step at a time and let’s see where we end up.

Another lie from the 38-year-old mother who was exposed or a lie told to a friend for a reason no one can understand? It will only be further investigations a shed light on the truth.

He was on the couch with her, he held her all evening and smiled at her, played with her. But what smiles! It’s really true, blood doesn’t lie, they are truly touching moments.

Yet the accused told the judge that she never knew she was pregnant and that she had gave birth suddenly in the bathroom of his partner Leffe’s home. The same man confirmed his version, he didn’t know that Alessia Pifferi was pregnant, but he immediately understood don’t be the dad.

Despite the situation, the electrician had ultimately accepted that situation and continued his relationship with the thirty-eight year-old. On the day of the tragedy, Pifferi went to her house in Leffe, telling him that she had left her daughter at the seaside with her sister, she needed to breathe a little. Instead little Diana was home alone, without food and without water. AND died of hardship.