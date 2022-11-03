The suspicions, later confirmed, arose when Manuel Neuer showed up for training with a conspicuous patch on his face

Shock announcement from one of the strongest goalkeepers around, as well as one of the most successful players. We are talking about Manuel Neuer, extreme defender of Bayern Munich and the German national team. The 36-year-old said he had skin cancer, for which he has already undergone three surgeries. A condition that prompted him to launch a natural and innovative product on the market.

Credit: manuelneuer – Instagram

It goes up again the wave of tumors which is hitting, mysteriously, the players of the Bundesligathe German top league.

In recent months they are several samples who play in the championship of Germany who discovered and subsequently announced that they had started a period of treatment for oncological problems. Most of the latter to the testicles.

The first to find out was Timo Baumgartl, Union Berlin player. He discovered the evil in April and, fortunately, already in August he defeated it. Then it was the turn of Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund and two players of Herta from Berlin, Marco Ritcher and Jean-Paul Boetius.

Manuel Neuer’s announcement

Credit: manuelneuer – Instagram

The problem that hit Manuel Neuer at the moment is less severe than the one accused by his colleagues, but no less concern for this.

The champion has been absent from the field since last 8 October, due to problems that have nothing to do with what has been announced in these days.

Neuer has in fact explained to some reporters that he has a skin cancer and that for them he has already submitted to three surgeries.

Credit: manuelneuer – Instagram

The suspicions of the fans were heightened a few days ago, when he showed up at the training center of his Bayern Munich with a conspicuous patch on the face.

The problem of skin cancer is a topic that Manuel has now decided to tackle face up to by any means possible.

Together with the tennis player Angelique Kerberwhich in turn suffers from hyperpigmentation due to sun exposure, has launched a line of skin protection products. Absolutely natural and eco-sustainable products. In a video on social media he said: