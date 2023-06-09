ale venturo and the ‘Cat’ Cuba continue to attract the attention of the entertainment media after the media separation due to an alleged infidelity of the footballer. Cameras of “Love and Fire” recorded the ex-partner entering the businesswoman’s house. At her pace, she was followed by a truck with a pallet and mattress. As you remember, Melissa Paredes He had mentioned that the Sport Boys footballer left without a bed for the influencer to sleep on. According to what has been shown, the athlete who enters the venue first is the athlete. Meanwhile, minutes later, the young businesswoman does the same.

Will Rodrigo Cuba not legally face Ale Venturo?

Rodrigo Cuba does not want to start a war against Ale Venturo after separating. In a telephone conversation with “Love and Fire”, he affirmed that there will be no legal repercussions, like the one that occurred when he divorced Melissa Paredes. “The only thing that is going to prioritize is the well-being of our baby and that is the main objective,” the player clarified.

As he mentioned, he does not want to create controversy with this topic. He assured that he went to visit her daughter and give himself a space to spend time with her. “That’s the most important thing, that I can always be close to her, take care of her and get involved in her upbringing,” she added.

Was Rodrigo Cuba unfaithful to Ale Venturo?

According to Ale Venturo, things between the two were not the same after the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba was caught with a young woman during a party while she was pregnant. Even after announcing their separation, the footballer was seen with another woman again.

According to the images of “Magaly TV, the firm”, it is the model Gianella Rázuri, finalist of Miss Peru. The athlete is observed having fun in a disco with the young woman, a few hours after announcing the end of her relationship with Natalie Vértiz’s friend.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about Ale Venturo’s fear of his family?

Rodrigo Cuba also referred to Ale Venturo’s words about his family. The young woman had mentioned that she was afraid for the soccer player’s loved ones and that would be preventing her from suing him. “I don’t know what he means when he says he’s afraid,” she told “Love and Fire.”

On the other hand, he talked about his ampay with Gianella Rázuri. “I have already told your colleagues (that) a thousand and one times they have come looking for me that I am not going to declare anything because that way I am calm,” she said.

Did Rodrigo Cuba take Ale Venturo’s bed?

Melissa Paredes he contacted Janet Barboza by message and made a surprising revelation. While the drivers of “América hoy” talked about Rodrigo Cuba’s move, the model pointed out that Ale Venturo would be without a bed, since the national player took her to his new apartment.

“He says that he left Ale Venturo without a bed. He left Ale without a bed. He has nowhere to give the baby ‘tete’ because he ran out of bed”, commented the ‘Rulitos’ after reading the conversation with Paredes. Likewise, she indicated that the furniture with which the player decorates his home is what he had during his past marriage.

